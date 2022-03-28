Regina Hall threw shade at LeBron James' hairline at The Oscars

Regina Hall poked fun at LeBron James' hairline during an Oscars segment, suggesting his movie Space Jam: A New Legacy should have been nominated for 'special effects'.

The basketball player starred in the 2021 film - which served as a follow-up from Michael Jordan's original in 1996.

"I was very disappointed that Space Jam 2 did not get nominated for special effects for that hairline they gave LeBron James...it was really good," Hall joked.

"Black Twitter is going to love that one," co-host Wanda Sykes added.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.