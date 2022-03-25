Julia Fox turns £7.50 tank top into high fashion look in DIY tutorial

Julia Fox has been getting creative on Instagram as she gave fans a DIY tutorial on how she turned a $10 (£7.50) vest into a high fashion outfit that she later wore out in Los Angeles.

Taking scissors to the wardrobe staple, she turned it into an ultra-tiny crop top and mini skirt co-ord set, before adding that she regularly turns the tank tops into dresses.

But, despite her bargain look, when she was seen wearing it in public, she of course paired with a £1,690 Balenciaga bag.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.