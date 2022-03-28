Video

Haim write song about how hungover they're about to be while on their way to Oscars

The Haim sisters took the journey to their first Oscars as the perfect opportunity to come up with a new song - about how hungover they were going to be the next day.

2021 movie Licorice Pizza was up for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the awards, and features one-third of the pop-rock group, Alana Haim.

"I'm gonna be hungover," the trio harmonized from the back of a taxi looking glammed-up. "I'm gonna drink a bunch of different drinks and I'm gonna be hungover."

oscars
