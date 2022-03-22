John Legend covers TikTok viral 'Reading Rainbow' song

John Legend has given fans a piano cover of TikTok's viral 'Reading Rainbow' children's song.

The singer wrote 'When management sends you a trend but you can't find the audio' and 'This is what happens when you're too old for this app' alongside the video of him belting out the trending track on the piano in typical John Legend style.

Despite it looking like he's at home, he's got a professional studio microphone set up, prompting fans to ask for a full version to be released.

