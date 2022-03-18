Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives fans an inside look at life with twins

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a glimpse of life with twin babies on TikTok.



So far, she's kept the tots out of the limelight since being born in August 2021, and is yet to reveal their names.



In the video, she was joined by partner Andre Gray as she wrote "never known a love like it" and played clips of the sweet family together at home.



The twins donned matching outfits, and while Leigh-Anne hasn't told fans their gender, they're suspecting twin girls based on a pink blanket on their cot.

