Josh Peck says he hasn't spoken to Drake Bell since confronting him at VMAs

Josh Peck has opened up on what really happened between him and co-star Drake Bell.

The pair supposedly haven't been speaking after Peck didn't invite Bell to his wedding back in 2018.

They weren't forced to meet again until they both ran into each other at the VMA awards, where Peck had stern words.

Speaking on the BFFs podcast, he said: "This might be the most Sopranos thing I've ever done...I go to him and say 'go apologise to my wife...right now'".

