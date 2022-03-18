Brie Larson shows off new art gallery in the Metaverse

Brie Larson appears to have opened up an art gallery in the Metaverse as she becomes the latest celeb to dip their toe into NFTs.

In a video posted to Twitter, we see an animated version of the actress pacing around looking at her new works.

Designed by Varvara Alay, the collection reportedly donates a portion of sales to “a range of children’s charities”.

NFTs have recently been under fire due to their close links to Bitcoin, which research suggests consumes more energy than the whole of the Netherlands.

