Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles and Chris Pine 'spitgate' rumours

Olivia Wilde has confirmed what actually went down with Harry Styles and Chris Pine in an internet frenzy known as 'spitgate'.

In a clip from Venice Film Festival, it looked like the singer had 'spat' on his co-star when he went to sit down. However, girlfriend and director, Olivia, cleared it up on The Late Show.

“No, he did not. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can," she said in response to the question. "Harry did not spit on Chris."

