Kendrick Lamar's Glastonbury crown cost $3,000,000

The bling-encrusted crown Kendrick Lamar wore at his Glastonbury Festival headline performance cost a staggering $3,000,000 to make, it has been revealed.

@Icykof regularly gets people to give a run through of what they're wearing, and caught the rapper as he left the stage.

Kendrick cited his shirt and pants being Louis Vuitton, but he didn't know the price as they're "not out yet".

A team member thought to be his stylist then interrupted to say the crown cost 'three'. When Kofi responded: "three what?" he bluntly said "three mil".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

