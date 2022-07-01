Video

Paris Hilton admits she cancelled Joe Biden DJ set to attend Britney Spears' wedding

Paris Hilton has revealed she had to cancel a DJ set for President Biden so that she could attend Britney Spears' wedding.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the socialite defended she wasn't going to miss it, despite them offering a helicopter so she could also make the slot at Summit of Americas.

"I'm not going to be the one landing in and out at Britney's wedding in a helicopter. So I had to cancel on the president," she joked.

"It was literally one of the most iconic nights of my life."

