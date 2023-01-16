Adele cries with happiness for woman who flew to Vegas show for 'divorce party'

A woman who flew to Las Vegas to celebrate her divorce left Adele in tears with her positive approach to the life change.

Rebecca Feinglos, 33, held a sign at the show which read: 'You got me through my divorce', and the singer unexpectedly spoke about it to the audience.

"Let’s remember Adele's advice: 'Keep your friends close to you, because they're better than any man'", Rebecca said of the moment.

"I wanted her to know that she got me through the divorce and she was my soundtrack."

