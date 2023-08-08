Ne-Yo has released a lengthy video 'taking back' his original 'apology' for making comments about children and gender identity.

The singer had previously appeared in an interview where he branded the idea of there being more than two genders 'a weird time'.

"I need y'all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer", he said.

"First and foremost, I did not apologise for having an opinion on this matter... My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I'm entitled to feel how I feel."

He concluded: "I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life."

