Influencer Olivia Neill responds to trolls blaming her skin cancer on sun beds

Olivia Neill has responded to comments from trolls who said she 'deserved' to get skin cancer after using sun beds from a young age.

The influencer, who has been diagnosed with DFSP after finding a lump on her arm, took to TikTok to clarify that her particular type of cancer is not related to UV rays.

"It’s not caused by sunbeds – it’s caused by my genes", she told followers.

“To be honest, I probably shouldn’t have said anything on TikTok if I didn’t want people commenting and telling me I deserve cancer."

