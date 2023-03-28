Roman Kemp gets absolutely roasted by Eddie Hearn over being a 'nepo baby'

Eddie Hearn has been roasting Roman Kemp as the pair got into a heated debate over who is the biggest 'nepo baby' between them.

"You are definitely only famous because of your dad", Hearn says, preparing for a roasting.

"The difference between me and you is, I have something you don’t. Talent and ability. I think your dad knew somebody as Capital FM", he adds.

Roman's dad is singer Martin Kemp, while Eddie's dad is Barry Hearn OBE.

