Keanu Reeves interview with Roman Kemp dubbed 'most awkward' ever

An interview between Roman Kemp and Keanu Reeves is being dubbed 'cringe' as the radio host quizzed the actor on British references he had no clue about.

Arguably the most awkward moment came from Kemp asking whether John Wick or Joe Wicks would win in a fight. Naturally, the actor had no idea who Joe Wicks was.

“I know it’s hard to believe but John Wick doesn’t really wanna fight, so let’s just talk about life and fitness, John Wick hashtag fitness", Reeves responded bluntly.

