J Cole admits he started smoking when he was just six years old

J Cole has admitted that he started smoking at the age of six, in a new interview on the Lead By Example podcast.

Despite a lot of his music being anti-drug, the rapper (real name) Jermaine Lamarr Cole had a three-week stint with cigarettes, before his mum caught him and was 'heartbroken'.

"I was young and fearless, trying to be cool", he said, saying he'd hang around with his older brother's friends, which got him into it.

"They’re 10 themselves, so it’s funny for them to see."

