Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have sculpture dedicated to unexpected celebrity in home

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have been giving a tour of their home to Architectural Digest, and no one can quite believe they have a sculpture dedicated to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in it.

"We realised that like a sweet flex when you buy an adult home, is to have like a bust", Ryan says, adding there was only 'one option' for the sculpture.

The Twenty One Pilots' drummer's brother has a sculptor girlfriend who brought it to life.

"He's kind of just a guiding light, a beacon of nobility", Dun adds.

