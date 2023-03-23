Kendall Jenner branded 'mean girl' over harsh 2017 interaction with sister Kylie

Kendall Jenner has been branded a 'mean girl' over a resurfaced interaction with sister, Kylie Jenner, from 2017.

The model has previously had to deny allegations of her being 'mean' - particularly as she's recently been caught up in the alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber - but fans still aren't convinced.

In an episode of Life of Kylie, Jenner repeatedly makes comments about her younger sister's appearance, and when Kylie is visibly offended, tells her to "stop being so sensitive".

