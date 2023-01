Diplo has been pranking fans by using a 'lookalike' on stage to see if anyone would realise it wasn't him performing.

The DJ was getting ready to go on stage in New Zealand when he spotted the man in the audience sporting similar blonde hair, and asked him to open his set.

The mystery doppelgänger took to the stage and got the crowd hyped up - and amazingly, they didn't even seem to notice it wasn't the real Diplo.

