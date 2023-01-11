Seth Rogen confessing Tom Cruise tried to recruit him into Scientology resurfaces

A clip of Seth Rogen admitting Tom Cruise once tried to recruit him to Scientology has resurfaced following the Golden Globes, where fun was poked at the actor's religious beliefs.

Rogen appeared on The Howard Stern show in 2021, where he confessed Cruise had tried to sign him up.

"[Tom] said 'If you let me just tell you what it was really about, if you let me give you just 20 minutes to tell you what it was about you would say no f****** way, no f****** way'", he recalled.

