Bill Gates struggling to hit a Boxball is way more uncomfortable than it should be

Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe posted videos from the billionaire's family Christmas, and the Microsoft founder seemed to be having a lot of fun with his new Boxball.

The ball floats as the person wearing the strap attempts to hit it, leaving the 67-year-old punching the air in the most awkward fashion imaginable.

"How he looks is how I feel when working in excel" one person joked in the comments, while another added: "Finally an answer the to age old question. What do you get the man who has everything."

