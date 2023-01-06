Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok teasing he's 'like Will'

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp appeared to come out as gay in a new TikTok video where he likened himself to his character, Will Byers.

His character's sexuality was confirmed in the latest season of the hit Netflix show.

'When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,' Schnapp wrote on the video.

The comments were instantly flooded with support.

