Lewis Capaldi's surprise call to a fan who bought his new single goes horribly wrong

Lewis Capaldi thought he'd surprise a fan who had bought his new single 'Pointless' by calling them to talk on the phone - but it definitely didn't go as expected.

"Is this Lily?", Lewis asks the caller, who confirms it's her. "Lily, who’s your favourite singer?", the 26-year-old asks, before she pauses, and then immediately hangs up. Brutal.

‘A humbling experience x' he captioned the video of the awkward encounter on Twitter, which only made fans find it all the more hilarious.

