Mo Farah innocently gets confused by 'smash or pass' TikTok filter

Sir Mo Farah has been jumping on the latest TikTok trends to show he's more than just a great runner - but one of his most recent has left fans with questions when he got confused by its meaning.

The Olympic athlete used the 'smash or pass' Stranger Things filter currently going viral, but commenters on the video were quick to point out that the 39-year-old had assumed it was to choose your favourite characters.

If you were wondering, he innocently chose the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp. Hilarious.

