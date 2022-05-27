Kourtney Kardashian dips focaccia in cappuccino and people are confused

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her wellness-based approach to eating, but fans are raising eyebrows by one weird combination she put together while in Italy celebrating her wedding.

The star filmed herself dipping focaccia into a cup of cappuccino, horrifying people who quickly realised the herbs and oils from the bread would've gone into her drink.

However, apparently it's not that out of the ordinary, and it's a tradition in Liguria, Italy, where the bride has been staying.

