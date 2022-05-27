James Corden helps Harry Styles create music video in fan apartment for $300

James Corden has given Harry Styles a helping hand creating a track for his single 'Daylight' - from a fan's New York apartment.

On The Late Late Show, the pair knock on random apartment doors asking if they can film, and surprisingly they get a lot of rejections.

The three-hour shoot cost just $300, and Isabel, Caroline, Hadley and Sydney who lived in the apartment, even got to make a cameo.

“If we knew [they were stopping by] we would’ve at least brushed our hair!”, they told Variety of the special day.



