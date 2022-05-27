Video

Doctor told Kourtney Kardashian to drink Travis Barker's semen "four times a week"

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue their fertility doctor, the newlyweds revealed in the latest episode of The Kardashians that Kourtney was told to drink semen four times a week as part of an Ayurvedic 'cleanse'.

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful,” the 43-year-old said in a confessional, saying the couple were willing to try anything. "Our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It’s like 3,000 years old.”

The star is yet to reveal if the treatment was successful.

kourtney kardashian
