Jennifer Lopez says attention on her bum caused 'very low self-esteem'

In Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix documentary, Halftime, the singer opens up about how the world's fixation on her bum caused her to have low self-esteem.

“It was hard when you think people think you’re a joke, like you’re a punchline," she said in the trailer, as an awkward interview clip of her being quizzed about her famous behind played. "But I wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended to affect them."

“I just had very low self-esteem. I really believed a lot of what they said."

