Billie Eilish shared a bed with parents until she was 11 to help 'crippling' anxiety

Billie Eilish has opened up about sharing a bed with her parents until she was 11 to help ease her "crippling, life-changing separation anxiety."

"I couldn’t be away from my parents. I was worried about what would happen to them, I was worried about what would happen to me, I was worried about being forgotten," the singer, now 20, told Sunday Times Magazine.

“If I woke up and my parents weren’t in the bed and the lights were off, I would scream until they came to the door."

