Dominic Fike tells fans he has visions of 'hot' Amber Heard beating him up

Euphoria star and musician, Dominic Fike, has been criticised for calling Amber Heard 'hot' during a concert, and romanticising her alleged abuse claims.

"I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment," he told the shocked crowd, who couldn't believe that they'd heard. "I have these visions of her...beating me up...it's hot."

The 26-year-old is yet to comment, but fans are not happy, particularly as the ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp has changed perspectives for many.

