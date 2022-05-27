Ray Liotta confesses he never finished The Sopranos in one of final interviews

In Ray Liotta's final chat show appearance before his death, the actor revealed he'd never actually finished watching The Sopranos.

“I never really watched it – shhh!” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “A few episodes in the beginning, but at that time I just wasn’t into sitting home and watching television. I was out doing stuff.

"I saw episodes and I said: ‘Wow, this is really good.’ Every now and then you’re flicking and there’s an episode that’s on. I will eventually!”

He appeared in the prequel film.

