Cardi B has hilarious reaction as she spots yacht sinking outside villa

Cardi B is known for her extravagant reactions, but nothing could prepare fans for the moment she saw a yacht sinking outside of her villa while on vacation.

The boat can be seen half-engulfed by water as it continues to disappear into the sea dramatically.

"What the f—. Oh my ... It's sinking! Y'all see that?" she screams at the camera. "Oh my god, they can't do nothing about it. There ain't no big boat that can save it? It's gone! It's gone! Bye bye! Bye ... Oh my god, it's gone!"

