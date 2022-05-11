Tom Daley says he feels extra pressure as a gay dad

Tom Daley has admitted that he feels "extra pressure" as a parent, because of his sexuality.

The 27-year-old shares three-year-old son Robbie with husband, Dustin Lance Black, and spoke to Giovanna Fletcher on her 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast.

"You do always feel a bit judged when you’re out in public because you want to be showing that you’re doing the best you possibly can," he said.

"We were desperate to be parents just like everybody else. […] It was that constant feeling of having to prove ourselves above and beyond."



