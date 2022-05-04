Kim Kardashian gets surprised with lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair before Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has been gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair, in honour of her wearing the iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr President' dress to this year's Met Gala.

During a dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, the billionaire was gifted a box containing the platinum locks.

"Oh my God, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t and channel her," Kim can be heard saying as she sees it for the first time.

It's thought the 41-year-old had to lose 16lbs to fit into the dress.

