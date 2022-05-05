Clip emerges of Kim Kardashian struggling to get Marilyn Monroe dress over bum

New footage shows Kim Kardashian struggling to get Marilyn Monroe's dress over the derriere that made her famous.

The billionaire claims she had to lose 16lbs in three weeks to get into the outfit, and reportedly wore a fur coat around the back, as it wouldn't fasten in time for the Met Gala.

Thankfully, as soon as she got off the red carpet and inside the event, she took the $4.8 million creation off, and wore a copy that was tailored to her measurements.

