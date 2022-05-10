People aren't happy Jack Harlow got carried across mud by two black security guards

Rapper Jack Harlow was caught at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, being carried through mud by two other men, to avoid getting his shoes and iridescent white suit dirty.

The men are thought to be his security guards, however, it hasn't sat right with many, who have questioned why black men were tasked with carrying a white man.

"Jack Harlow's career is all about being carried by Black people but this is ridiculous," one wrote, while another added: "this is embarrassing and very disturbing."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

