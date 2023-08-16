Adele agrees to gender reveal at concert - and gets more emotional than parents

Adele appeared to break down in tears after helping a pregnant couple do their gender reveal at her Las Vegas concert.

The singer revealed Chris and Shantelle Dare were having a baby boy, but appeared even more overcome with emotion than the couple.

"That's so emotional, oh my God", she sobbed, before adding: "If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?"

The video has been viewed more than a million times on TikTok.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter