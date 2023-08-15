Chloe Bailey has revealed that she accidentally ate a regular burger after 10 years of being vegan - and it left her in tears.

The singer told the story alongside actor sister, Halle, and remembered how she'd ordered room service in a hotel, and there'd been a mixup.

"The one bite I took and I just knew. Immediately I said, 'This doesn’t feel right'", she recalls of how the person on the phone thought she'd requested 'brand meat' rather than 'Beyond Meat'.

"Immediately I’m losing my s***. I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite."

