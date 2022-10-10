Try Guys detail Ned Fulmer's ousting in new podcast

The Try Guys have opened up on the impact of the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal in a new episode of their TryPod podcast, and the public's reaction to the announcement that he would be leaving the group.

“One thing is like how we all looked in that video is tired. Yes. Eugene looked angry. Zach looked sad and I looked disgusted, but we’re all tired," said Keith.

"It’s been a lot of mental exhaustion and worry and fear and stuff and it’s just like been really draining."

