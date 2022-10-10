Wild video sees audience 'crowd surf' a baby into The Rock's arms

A newborn baby was crowd-surfed over to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson over the weekend, during a nationwide tour for his new film, Black Adam.

In the clip posted to social media from Mexico City, the former-wrestler makes the baby look tiny in his huge arms, after it's passed through the crowd to reach the actor.

“Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her", the 50-year-old said.

"I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll."

