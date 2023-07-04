Major 2010s YouTubers announce they're pregnant with second child

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have announced that they're expecting their second child.

The 2010s YouTube power couple announced the news with a sweet video featuring their one-year-old daughter, Ottilie, while holding up a scan photo.

Sugg even displayed her blossoming baby bump, while the toddler gave her belly a peck.

The 33-year-old revealed she is in her second trimester, and is expecting a little girl in a lengthier YouTube video.

