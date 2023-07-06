OceanGate website reveals Macklemore went on submersible dive to find sharks

Macklemore once went down in an Oceangate submersible, similar to the one that recently killed five people, it has been revealed.

The rapper, who is also a shark enthusiast, travelled 400-feet underwater back in 2014, to go and find some sixgill sharks, in Elliot Bay, Washington.

"Our objective was to find the elusive sixgill sharks that roam the deep waters in Puget Sound and fulfill a lifelong dream and ambition of Macklemore, a devoted shark enthusiast," OceanGate's website said.

Their mission was a success.

