Ross Kemp reveals he would have boarded Oceangate submersible that killed five

Ross Kemp has revealed that he had planned to go on the Titanic submersible that killed five people.

The documentary maker revealed that it was set to form part of a new show he was working on, but the plug was pulled after a member of production deemed the vessel unsafe.

"I was invited", he said on This Morning. "We had dialogue with the company in order for me to go down – actually this summer."

"I love diving and I’m a qualified diver and I’m fascinated by the sea and I’m fascinated by wrecks."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter