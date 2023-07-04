Lil Nas X has hilarious reaction to sex toy being thrown at him on stage

Lil Nas X was forced to stop a concert in Sweden over the weekend after a fan threw a suspicious-looking object onto the stage - which turned out to be a sex toy.

Despite a recent string of objects being launched at artists while they perform, the Old Town Road singer seemed to find the funny side.

"Who threw their p**** on stage?", he asked the crowd, examining the object, which appeared to be a rubber model of a vagina.

At least it made for entertainment.

