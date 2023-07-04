Idris Elba has confessed he doesn't know who Colin the Caterpillar is, and has never had the pleasure of indulging in one at a birthday party. Gasp.

The actor, who follows an all-vegan diet and has a personal chef on the road with him, landed himself in hot water when he was asked about the sweet treat during a new interview, and whether he'd had one at his own birthday.

"Can I ask you a question. Who is Colin the Caterpillar? Is that bad?", he said, before quipping: "If you have to Google him then I don’t know who he is."

