New BBQ hotline allows Brits to chat with celebrity chef for cooking tips

A new BBQ hotline is set to stop blunders on the grill as you can call up and get advice from celebrity chef, Tony Howell.

Burning and overcooking food has been shown as the biggest problem for Brits who love to BBQ, and with a heatwave incoming, Howell will be on hand on Saturday between 11am and 2pm from his home in Perth, where cooking lovers can book a slot to chat.

Set up by Western Australia, you can secure your slot by emailing them, for your best grill tips yet.

