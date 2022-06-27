Moment huge dust cloud picks up trampoline and sends it flying

A resident of Wittmann, Arizona, has captured the terrifying moment a huge dust devil picked up a trampoline from someone's garden and threw it across town.

The trampoline was in the air for around 15 seconds before reaching the ground again.

While the sky looks relatively blue, the raging tower of dust is likened to a mini-tornado.

Arizona's monsoon season saw lots of heavy rainfall yesterday (26 June), and Phoenix's fire department says they put out four fires in one afternoon, mostly caused by lightning strikes, and many homes lost power.

