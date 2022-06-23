TikToker in HR says she can tell when an employee is about to quit

A TikToker who works in HR has been revealing the tell-tale signs that an employee is about to resign - and everyone in the comments thinks it's super accurate.

'Manager explaining how the top performer in their team seems completely disengaged and is taking more time off than usual,' the caption read.

'Me in HR,' the second half cuts to, with the creator, Veronica (@peopleculturecollective), shaking her head.

'They’re not on top because they love the job. They’re ambitious and you have to keep them engaged', one comment acknowledged.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

