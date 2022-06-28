Artist recreates incredible Van Gogh portrait on back of dirty van

A talented artist has recreated one of Van Gogh's most iconic works using mud and a van.

Rick Minns, aka Ruddy Muddy, spent two days painting the 1888 self-portrait onto a Peugeot Boxer.

Mark Carpenter, CEO at Motorpoint, who commissioned the piece said: “Our partnership with van artist Ruddy Muddy is a visual tribute to the craftsmanship, talent and passion that goes into creating a masterpiece.

"We also wanted to shine a light on tradespeople; those who helped us achieve all our renovation goals during the pandemic."

