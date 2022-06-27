Couple completely transform rotting house for £6k - and add £50,000 to value

A DIY-savvy couple has added £50,000 to the value of their home by spending £6,000 on renovations.

Elle Hutchinson, 27, and her partner Alex bought the three-bedroom period property for £180,000 last year, when they were drawn to its spacious layout and original features.

However, despite already needing updating, they found rot under the skirting boards, and taught themselves how to fix it on YouTube.

They ripped out the floor, and dug wrongly dumped rubble out from the foundation, before laying laminate parquet flooring.

The house now looks brand new.

